Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 36th birthday on Saturday, but the Portuguese superstar continues to amaze despite his advancing years.

The legendary forward scored both of Juventus’s goals in a 2-1 win over Inter Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Juve now have the advantage heading into next week’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg in Turin thanks to their star man.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a typically emphatic penalty in the 26th minute, cancelling out Lautaro Martinez’s opener in the process.

He then made it 2-1, completing the turnaround, after capitalising on some poor Inter defending.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner dispossessed Alessandro Bastoni before slotting the ball into the unguarded net with Samir Handanovic miles off his line.

Watch that goal here…

Ronaldo was subbed off by manager Andrea Pirlo with 15 minutes remaining, and he was visibly frustrated as he trudged off the pitch. He wanted that hat-trick…

Now that’s what you call an elite mentality.

Real Madrid send tweet to Ronaldo

After Ronaldo’s second goal, Real Madrid’s official Twitter account sent a tweet to their former star.

“The top goalscorer in our club’s history and now in world football,” the tweet reads. “Congratulations, @Cristiano!”

Marca claim Ronaldo has only just broken the record

Wait… didn’t Ronaldo break Josef Bican’s record last month?

Well, not according to all sources, including the Madrid-based press.

Spanish newspaper Marca say their own “meticulous records” prove that Ronaldo is officially the highest goalscorer in football history.

Their records state that Pele and Bican were both on 762 goals.

But they say Ronaldo’s two goals against Inter were his 762nd and 763rd goals, which would move him to the top of the list.

Real Madrid clearly believe that Marca’s records are correct, hence their congratulatory tweet to Ronaldo, which has gone viral.

In any case, it’s great to see Real Madrid congratulating their record goalscorer and arguably the greatest player in their history.

Cristiano himself will surely appreciate it.

