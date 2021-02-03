Phil Hay reveals the man Bielsa wants this summer

Leeds United kept their powder dry in the January transfer window.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have enjoyed an excellent season thus far and are 12th in the Premier League table, already 15 points clear of 18th-placed Fulham.

The club spent big in the summer, bringing in no fewer than eight players, including Rodrigo, Diego Llorente, and Helder Costa.

The Athletic now reports, in a piece written by Phil Hay, that the club opted against spending in January because they are confident that they have the squad depth required to end the season strongly.

They claim, however, that plans are afoot for the summer window already, with the club identifying targets.

There is said to be interest in signing left-back Romain Perraud from French club Brest.

The 23-year-old is seen as a player who would fit into the way Bielsa plays but the Ligue 1 side were not willing to sell this month.

They even extended his contract last week in order to protect his value but Leeds are said to be considering tabling a bid in the summer.

Perraud has made 21 appearances for Brest this season and has scored three goals and laid on five assists.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is clever management from Leeds.

They clearly believe Bielsa has all the tools needed to do his job efficiently and the results have more than backed that up.

Spending money and destabilising a squad that is performing well in the top-flight would only have been a negative.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

Waiting until the summer, and giving new recruits the chance to bed in and enjoy a full pre-season under Bielsa makes the most sense.

This is the right thing to do.

News Now - Sport News