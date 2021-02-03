Spare a thought for poor Jan Bednarek.

The Southampton defender suffered the humiliation of scoring an own goal and being sent off during his side’s 9-0 defeat to Manchester United on Tuesday night.

Ouch.

What made it worse was the red card for the foul on Anthony Martial was extremely harsh.

It will go down as the worst night of his career.

But it was also a night to forget for one Fantasy Premier League player.

Bednarek finished the night on -7 points. That’s tough to take for the thousands of players who have him in their squad.

But what about the ONE player who decided Southampton’s trip to Manchester United would be the perfect opportunity to use his Triple Captain chip on Bednarek.

No, seriously.

The official FPL revealed the news by tweeting:

“Minutes played - 85 (2)

Goals conceded - 9 (-4)

Own goals - 1 (-2)

Red cards - 1 (-3)

Spare a thought for Jan Bednarek owners, he finished #MUNSOU on -7!

And to the one manager who Triple Captained him, we, erm, have some bad news for you…”

Surely not?

But lo and behold, a team emerged with that ugly -21 below Bednarek’s name.

The manager ‘laserslubben’ is currently sitting on nine points and can be thankful for having both Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes in their XI.

Bet they will want that Triple Captain chip back.

What makes it worse is that nobody thinks Bednarek actually deserved to be dismissed.

Even Solskjaer in his post-match press conference said, per BBC Sport’s Simon Stone: “Bednarek definitely should not have been sent off."

And Bednarek claimed Martial even told him it wasn't a foul as he walked down the Old Trafford tunnel.

That's no consolation for ‘laserslubben’.

