Lars Sullivan has reportedly been 'quietly released' by WWE.

According to a report from PWInsider, the former SmackDown star was let go sometime in January, however, no official announcement has yet been made by the company.

The website notes that instead, WWE Officials have confirmed his departure and Sullivan is no longer on the 'Current Superstars' page on WWE's website.

News of 'The Freak's' departure won't come as a massive surprise to fans, considering he's barely been used since he made his comeback.

Sullivan’s last match was on the October 23 episode of SmackDown, where he beat Chad Gable. He only made his return one week before that - but did pick up the win against Jeff Hardy.

It did seem as if WWE had something planned for the 32-year-old a few months ago, airing a number of vignettes and sitdown interviews with the former Superstar on SmackDown.

However, nothing ever came of that and just two months later, Sullivan has been released from the company.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter followed up PWInsider's original report with more information on why 'The Freak' was released.

The respected wrestling journalised revealed that speculation suggesting WWE had nothing creative planned for Sullivan isn't true and noted that Vince McMahon did want to push him.

However, the SmackDown star recently 'no-showed TV' and that ultimately led to his dismissal.

It wouldn't have been the first time he failed to show up for work at late notice.

Back in 2019, Sullivan was set to kick off a storyline with the returning John Cena by attacking him around the Royal Rumble, which would have led to a WrestleMania match.

However, the rookie star failed to make his scheduled TV appearance and instead reportedly flew home due to an anxiety attack.

It's not clear what's next for Sullivan, but his future lies away from WWE.

News Now - Sport News