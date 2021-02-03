Everything was going so well for Arsenal for 45 minutes against Wolves.

They had an early Bukayo Saka goal disallowed through VAR but eventually took a deserved lead when Nicolas Pepe produced a moment of magic to curl home.

In truth, Wolves could consider themselves fortunate to only be 1-0 down as we approached half time.

Mikel Arteta’s side looked set to continue their recent good form and knew a win would lift them into sixth - above north London rivals Tottenham.

But then disaster struck just before half-time.

David Luis was adjudged to have clipped Wolves striker Willian Jose and was shown a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson. VAR Jon Moss agreed and Luiz was off.

It completely changed the game as Ruben Neves equalised from the penalty spot and the home side went 2-1 ahead through a sensational Joao Moutinho strike.

Bernd Leno was also sent off later in the second half for handling the ball outside the box but, at full-time, everyone was talking about the Luiz decision.

Remarkably, after the game, BT Sport resident referee Peter Walton claimed it was the correct decision.

But former Premier League ref, Mark Clattenburg completely disagrees.

In his column in the Daily Mail, he insisted that the decision to send Luiz off was wrong as Arsenal suffered a 'triple punishment’.

"David Luiz was incorrectly sent off after giving away a penalty at Wolves — it should have been a yellow card," Clattenburg wrote.

"The Arsenal defender made accidental contact with Willian Jose as he ran clear on goal and that caused the forward to fall. No one can dispute it was a foul and the award of a penalty was the right decision.

"However, a law exists that protects teams from conceding a penalty and losing a player to a red card if a genuine attempt to play the ball has been made.

"This type of incident is accepted as a penalty and yellow card. Referee Craig Pawson and VAR Jon Moss got it wrong.

"The law was meant to see players sent off after conceding a penalty only if they had deliberately fouled an opponent to deny a clear scoring opportunity. Arsenal and Luiz should feel aggrieved."

Clattenburg has spoken and, in truth, it’s difficult to argue with him.

So how can the on-field referee and the VAR get in so wrong?

1 of 20 Can you name this completely forgettable former Premier League player? Lionel Scaloni Ahmed Musa Federico Fazio Will Buckley

News Now - Sport News