The German Juggernauts have announced that they will be revealing this year’s car on March 2 – exactly one month from now.

Reassuringly, Mercedes also insist they will have both drivers in place before the latest wheels are revealed to the world, meaning the clock is ticking for Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, 36, has been locked in contract negotiations after winning an unprecedented world title last season.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is confident that the world champion will put pen to paper very shortly.

This being said, negotiations are thought to have stalled with Wolff contracting coronavirus last month, the team boss subsequently spoke of ‘curveballs’ delaying said agreement.

According to report in The Sun, Hamilton has now been given a deadline to wrap up the contract wrangling.

While in conversation with German outlet RTL, the 49-year-old insisted however, that the deal will be signed ‘soon’.

If recent social media activity is anything to go by, Mercedes fully expect to have a complete driver line-up by the time pre-season within a month.

The timing of the agreement couldn’t be more of the essence with Mercedes bosses wanting the deal to be completed in time for Hamilton to be in their car for the start of the new season and March’s testing in Bahrain.

Wolff stated his belief that the parties must come to a 'sensible agreement'.

He added that Mercedes and Hamilton are ‘not far’ from settling on a suitable package.

The seven-time world champion is thought to be holding out for a £40million salary plus a cut of the massive TV and sponsorship earnings he brings to the team.

The constructors champions are the last Formula One team able to formally confirm their line-up for the 2021 season.

Despite delays in negotiations, Wolff is adamant that the duo have maintained their strong working relationship.

Wolff said:

"Our relationship is not only professional, but also a friendship. Lewis is incredibly important, not only for our team, but also for the Mercedes brand."

The Brit mega-star certainly seems to know his worth and will want his new deal with Mercedes to reflect that, and to be honest, who can blame him.

Hamilton brings a collection of sponsors to Merc that let’s face it, are only there because of Hamilton, and he knows that.

Hamilton will go down in history as perhaps the greatest F1 driver to have ever lived.

Season after season he seems to prove his worth again and again. At only 36, Hamilton really does seem to have achieved it all, a seven-time world champion and the records just keep falling.

