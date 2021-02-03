It’s happened again.

A little more than 15 months after their humiliating 9-0 defeat to Leicester, Southampton have lost 9-0 AGAIN in another Premier League record-equalling loss.

On three occasions in the league’s history have a side lost by nine goals with Manchester United beating Ipswich by that scoreline back in 1995.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side were down to 10 men inside two minutes when 19-year-old debutant Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off for a shocking challenge on Scott McTominay.

It was a tough 88 minutes after that

By half-time, it was 4-0.

In fairness, Southampton performed admirably for 25 minutes in the second half and even saw Che Adams’ strike harshly ruled out for offside by VAR.

But two goals in two minutes with 20 minutes remaining made it 6-0 and United must have fancied their chances of a Premier League record.

But they had to wait until the 87th-minute to get their seventh. But with Jan Bednarek receiving a red card after being adjudged to have brought down Anthony Martial, Southampton had to play the final few minutes with nine men.

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty, Martial scored in the final minute of normal time before Daniel James made in nine in the 93rd-minute.

Did United have time to create Premier League history and make double figures? Well, that’s what McTominay wanted anyway.

After James made it 9-0 with 25 seconds remaining of the three additional minutes, a clip shows the midfielder urging him to grab the ball out of the net so the match could restart.

He looks genuinely annoyed that James and other United players celebrated making it 9-0!

That’s why United fans love him. That elite mentality.

To be fair if you were on the receiving end of Jankewitz’s tackle, you’d want to stick as many goals as possible past them, wouldn’t you?

After the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that it was an enjoyable night for his side.

“We shared the goals between the players," Solskjaer said.

“When the game starts like it does it’s always good if you can get the first goal as we have seen so many examples of 10 men closing up shop and getting a draw.

“We’ve been waiting for them to show the magic and it was a night for them to go and enjoy it. We’ve not had many times where we could just enjoy the second half.

“You get lots of confidence from a performance like this, scoring goals is always good for a team.”

