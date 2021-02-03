You think you know him, NXT?

In the wake of a marathon Royal Rumble win, Edge is headed to the black-and-gold brand tomorrow night.

The Rated-R Superstar announced his appearance on social media Tuesday evening, and the WWE Universe is already buzzing over the possibilities of his appearance.

What will Edge have in store when he rolls into the Capitol Wrestling Center tomorrow night?

Only time will tell, but some fans are speculating that he could challenge NXT Champion Finn Balor to a match at WrestleMania.

By winning the Royal Rumble, the WWE veteran has earned the right to challenge any titleholder he fancies at 'The Showcase of the Immortals'.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre would be obvious opponents for Edge - but we shouldn't rule out Balor at this stage.

After all, Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2020 and she went on to challenge NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 - a match she won.

Teasing his appearance on Twitter, Edge simply wrote:

"In Orlando to visit my wife. Then I had a thought, WWE NXT needs to get #RatedR."

It's fair to say WWE fans are VERY excited about the prospect of seeing him appear on the developmental brand.

"I’m sure you’ve heard of Finn Balor, the NXT champion," one wrote.

Another responded: "Finn Balor vs Edge is the Wrestlemania Match I didn't know I needed until this moment right here."

"Edge always wanted to face Balor," a third fan smartly pointed out, following The Rated-R Superstar's tease of a match at NXT TakeOver in 2020.

Yep, it's fair to say fans are buzzing about what Edge has in store for Wednesday night.

After appearing on RAW to confront McIntyre and announcing his intention to visit NXT, Edge could even complete a clean sweep by visiting Universal champ Reigns on SmackDown this Friday.

