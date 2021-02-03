David Luiz described the decision to send him off during Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat away at Wolves on Tuesday night as “unbelievable”.

The Brazilian defender, like the vast majority watching at home, couldn’t understand why referee Craig Pawson issued a straight red card and awarded Wolves a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

There was minimal contact, and even then it appeared to be unintentional.

Ruben Neves stepped up and scored the equalising goal from the spot. Joao Moutinho then sealed all three points for the hosts at Molineux with a long-range screamer early in the second half before Arsenal were reduced to nine men after goalkeeper Bernd Leno handled the ball outside his area.

Asked if Arsenal will appeal the red card, Mikel Arteta was quoted by Sky Sports as saying: "Sat here, I would say yes, let's go straight away. But we have to speak with legal and the club and make the decision what the best thing to do is.

"I've seen the replay 10 times from five different angles, and I cannot see any contact. I would like to see if VAR have different angles.

"It was a big decision. If the officials got it right, and can justify they got it right, I will put my hand up and apologise. But I didn't see any contact and that is really frustrating because it was a big moment in the game.”

Following Luiz’s red card, Sky Sports revealed the Arsenal defender had been sent off more times (3) and conceded more penalties (6) than any other Premier League player since he joined the Gunners in August 2019.

After seeing Sky Sports’ Instagram post, though, John Terry leapt to the defence of his former Chelsea teammate.

“Never a red card!” he said. “Double jeopardy”.

Terry, who currently works as Aston Villa’s assistant manager, added: “Anyone who has ever played the game can see David never attempts to play the ball!!! He actually pulls out of the challenge. Which means penalty but no red card, you obviously don’t play and also check the rules yourself.”

Terry clearly believes that Luiz should have remained on the pitch and feels his old pal was unfairly punished.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg agrees with Terry: the match officials were wrong to send Luiz off.

Although Peter Walton, another ex-referee, explained on BT Sport why he believes the decision was correct.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News