The upcoming exhibition boxing fight between legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul has officially been postponed.

Mayweather looked set to return from retirement yet again to face yet another crossover celebrity challenger, this time Logan Paul thought he’d give it a bash.

It was, however, not meant to be - for now anyway.

Floyd vs Paul was set to take place on February 20 on Fanmio pay-per-view, however, the fight has now been delayed indefinitely.

Fanmio founder and CEO Solomon Engel provided the following statement to ESPN about the current state of this potential matchup:

“After an absolutely tremendous response to the fight announcement, we’re hoping to announce a new date very soon along with some new exciting details,” Engel said of the Mayweather vs Paul fight.

It would seem that celebrity crossover bouts are becoming the ‘in’ thing with Mayweather already fighting and defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

Now we have YouTuber Paul wanting a piece of the action and has seemingly successfully coaxed Mayweather out of retirement for another huge pay-day.

Paul has become a rather big name in his own right within the world of combat sports, having recently fought against other fellow YouTuber KSI in a boxing bout which saw him defeated.

Mayweather (50-0) on the other hand, has not fought since 2018 when he knocked out kick-boxer Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN.

Prior to that he picked up his 50th professional boxing win when he soundly defeated Conor McGregor in the summer of 2017.

Still, at 43, Mayweather has not closed the door fully on his fight career just yet, although he claims to retire every time we see him nowadays.

Nevertheless, he still comes back for more with these fights in particular proving to be a massive pay-day for him.

Paul (0-1) has only fought once as a pro, losing a split decision to KSI in 2019 in his professional boxing debut.

This came after Paul’s original clash with KSI back in 2018, which was an exhibition fight, ending in a stalemate.

With the Mayweather vs Paul fight now postponed, bother competitors will now have the chance to prepare further and be ready for whatever date gets set.

News Now - Sport News