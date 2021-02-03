Arsenal red cards have become a bit of a thing under Mikel Arteta.

In fact, since the former Manchester City assistant returned to the club he once captained to don the dugout in December 2019, the Gunners have received three times as many red cards as any other Premier League side.

The total stands at a staggering nine and incredibly, two of those were received on Tuesday night alone as a truly bizarre game unfolded against Wolves at Molineux.

The game started well enough from Arsenal's point of view when Nicolas Pepe bamboozled two Wolves defenders before deliciously curling the ball beyond a helpless Rui Patricio.

However, disaster struck just before half-time when David Luiz was controversially sent off for clipping Willian Jose's heels inside the penalty area, with Ruben Neves converting the subsequent spot kick.

And after Joao Moutinho's thunderbolt from midfield, Arsenal suffered another sending off - although there was far less doubt about this one.

In what can only be explained as a "brain fart", Bernd Leno came rushing out of his box to clear the ball. But upon realising it was at an awkward height for him, the Arsenal goalkeeper tried to get away with a disguised punch, tucking his fist into his midriff.

But you really can't fool anybody in the age of VAR and the German shot-stopper was quickly given his marching orders, joining Luiz for a proverbial (and perhaps even literal) early shower.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has insisted the officials were wrong to send Luiz off because it was an accidental foul - players should only see red after conceding a penalty if they deliberately attempt to stop a goalscoring opportunity.

Nonetheless, as things stand the dismissal still counts and Tuesday night's double actually puts Arsenal joint-top of the Premier League for all-time red cards, alongside Everton.

Here's a look at the top 20 in full, courtesy of the Premier League's official website...

=1. Arsenal (98)

=1. Everton (98)

3. Newcastle (86)

4. Chelsea (79)

5. Blackburn (77)

6. West Ham (74)

7. Man City (70)

8. Tottenham (68)

9. Man United (67)

10. Sunderland (62)

11. Southampton (61)

=12. Aston Villa (59)

=12. Liverpool (59)

14. Leicester (50)

15. Middlesbrough (45)

16. Bolton (44)

17. Fulham (41)

18. West Brom (34)

19. Stoke (31)

20. Leeds (28)







