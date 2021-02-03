Damian Priest has finally made his main roster debut in WWE.

It has been rumoured for some time that 'The Archer of Infamy' was set to make the step up from NXT, possibly becoming involved in Kevin Owens' feud with Roman Reigns.

But after a brilliant showing in the Royal Rumble, he debuted on RAW, not SmackDown.

Priest was involved in a segment with The Miz, John Morrison and Bad Bunny on Monday night, coming out to confront Mr. Money in the Bank and his Dirt Sheet partner.

An impromptu match was then set up, which saw the new RAW star pick up a win against Miz in his debut. But that wasn't even the coolest thing that happened.

During a backstage segment later on in the evening, Edge was seen giving the rub to Priest, shaking his hand and saying:

"Good job last night. You impressed me. Welcome aboard. We need guys like you."

It's incredibly rare for a debuting star to get an on-screen endorsement like that - but fans did notice it was a very similar exchange to one between The Undertaker and John Cena had many years ago.

Back in June 2002, The Phenom bumped into a very young Cena, who had just made his debut. Undertaker asks his name, before shaking his hand and saying 'nice job'.

Check out that video below:

Things certainly worked out very well for Cena after he got the rub from a legend back in 2002. Priest will be hoping to carve out a similar path in WWE.

He's already having perhaps the best week of his career so far. On Sunday, 'The Archer of Infamy' lasted 15 minutes in the Royal Rumble match, eliminating four opponents in that time.

Priest then beat The Miz on his RAW debut before getting a backstage endorsement from a living legend in Edge.

We can't wait to see what comes next.

