Rodgers confirms Leicester summer transfer plan

Jamie Vardy remains a key part of Leicester City’s squad.

The former England international is something of an ageless presence and he continues to score goals at a remarkable rate despite turning 34 in January.

Indeed, this season, he has scored 11 goals in 18 appearances in the Premier League, with the Foxes fourth in the Premier League table.

However, injuries have hampered his progress and he is currently sidelined due to a groin injury.

Leicester haven’t won without him, drawing with Everton and losing to Leeds United, and manager Brendan Rodgers has now confirmed that the club are set to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

Leicester currently have Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho as back-ups to Vardy but they have scored just a single goal between them in the league.

Rodgers admits that the club need depth beyond the veteran forward, and is plotting a move for a forward in the next transfer window.

Quoted by The Independent, he said: "Jamie is still, when he's fit and playing, up there with the best strikers in the league, but when you're playing the number of games we want to play and anticipate playing, then you need more than one.

"We've got Kels (Kelechi Iheanacho) who has been a great support striker. He hasn't played so much and perhaps hasn't got the goals he would have wanted. But you always have to plan forward and that's something we look at here at the club, in every position, not just the striking position. It's constant, you always have to be planning forward and looking forward.

"We know Jamie's age. I still have great confidence in his fitness and his abilities but he can't do it all on his own. We respect that. That's something that will be continual over the next few months looking ahead to the summer market."

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is the right strategy.

Leicester’s back-up forwards simply aren’t good enough at this point and bringing in a player to ease the burden on Vardy should be a priority.

Of course, in the January transfer window, they did not make an attempt to snap up a new forward.

But it is difficult to bring in exceptional new players in the winter window and waiting until the summer, when they have months rather than weeks to get a deal over the line, is the best option.

