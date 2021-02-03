Man Utd's £58.5m-rated star eyed for huge summer move - report

Paul Pogba’s future remains up in the air.

The France international has hit form in recent weeks, scoring against Burnley and Fulham, as Manchester United have emerged as genuine title contenders.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost just once since their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in November, as they were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United in January.

He was on the bench against Southampton as United made history by winning 9-0 and it now appears that Italian media believe he could be on the move in the summer.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has previously claimed that he is in need of a change and will switch clubs in the summer.

And it seems that a move to Juventus remains a possibility.

Sport Witness carries a report from Calcio Mercato, claiming that the Italian club are already laying the groundwork for a summer move.

They want to know his price ahead of the window, although they do also have a plan B in the shape of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Pogba just can’t get out of the headlines.

He has been knuckling down and playing well at Old Trafford and it is little surprise that, at this stage, there are clubs interested.

He has a contract that runs until 2022 so the summer may be the final chance United have to receive a big fee for the 27-year-old.

He is valued at £58.5m by Transfermarkt and one has to think United have something of a dilemma on their hands.

They either sell in the summer or they risk him leaving on a free transfer; nobody at the club will have wanted it to come to this.

