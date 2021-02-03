Yes, your eyes are not deceiving you.

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield could be having a trilogy fight in Dubai, which would reignite one of the biggest and best rivalries in heavyweight boxing.

In modern times, it always seems as if there is an exhibition match just around the corner, and if this one is to go through, it might just be the best of the bunch.

Per a report in The Sun, it’s believed that this proposed rematch would be in the region of £200 million.

These plans come off the back of Tyson’s comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. back in November in Los Angeles.

The first time Iron Mike fought Evander Holyfield was all the way back in November 1996, with Holyfield winning this brutal contest with an 11th round TKO.

The infamous sequel, which came seven months after the original fight, will, of course, live long in the memory of all boxing fans, as the Baddest Man on the Planet was disqualified after biting his rival's ear.

This is still one of the craziest moments in professional boxing history.

Holyfield, also know known as “the Real Deal” is alleged to be low on funds having spent of all of earnings from his outstanding boxing career.

Meanwhile, Iron Mike has managed to keep a steady cash flow going, appearing in multiple Hollywood movies, as well as having a hugely successful pay-per-view exhibition bout Jones Jr.

The fight may have been at 5am UK time, but this did not stop many fans paying the full £19.95 to watch the two veterans go at it.

It’s worth mentioning that Holyfield was the original opponent that Tyson’s Team had in mind for his comeback fight, but unfortunately, this deal collapsed, which paved the way for Jones Jr to step up to the plate.

This time around, Tyson’s team will be hoping to get a deal agreed with Holyfield and his team, and given how popular exhibition fights have become in recent times, hopefully we get to see this epic clash in the near future.

