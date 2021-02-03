Manchester United returned to winning ways in remarkable fashion on Tuesday night with a stunning 9-0 victory over Southampton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had failed to win their previous two Premier League games (losing 2-1 to Sheffield United before drawing 0-0 away at Arsenal) but thumped nine-man Saints to move level on points with league-leaders Manchester City.

United equalled the Premier League’s biggest ever scoreline thanks to goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, a Jan Bednarek own goal, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial (2), Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Dan James.

"When they had a man sent off it was up to us to get the first goal,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, per BBC Sport, in his post-match interview.

"You have to take your chances in tight or open games - you never know what might be the deciding factor. We know, better than anyone, what goal difference can do to you because we have lost the league on goal difference.”

United lost the title in 2012 on goal difference

Indeed, everyone connected that United knows the importance of goal difference after what happened on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

Man City lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in their history, thanks to Sergio Aguero’s famous last-minute winner against QPR, by virtue of their superior goal difference.

City finished the season with 89 points and a goal difference of +64. United finished with 89 points and a goal difference of +56, meaning the trophy went to the Etihad Stadium instead of Old Trafford.

Solskjaer was working with Molde at the time but the Norwegian coach, who remained a huge fan of the Red Devils following the end of his playing career, felt the pain as much as every other United supporter.

What Solskjaer shouted at his players

Therefore, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that Solskjaer’s ruthless streak emerged with 10 minutes to go during the Southampton match.

Despite the fact he side were 6-0 up, Solskjaer shouted at his team to push hard in search of more goals.

“10 minutes to go! More goals!” Solskjaer could be heard shouting.

Here's the clip...

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst confirmed Solskjaer had made this demand of his players.

And Solskjaer will have been delighted that his players responded by adding three more goals to their tally.

United now boast a healthy +19 goal difference, which is level with third-placed Liverpool and five behind Manchester City’s tally of +24.

Who knows how important those extra goals United scored on Tuesday might prove to be come the end of the season.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

News Now - Sport News