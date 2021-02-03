Liverpool made deadline day move for central defender with £35.2m release clause

Liverpool brought in two defenders on deadline day in January.

Jurgen Klopp’s side needed to bring in reinforcements following the injuries sustained by Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

They paid around £2m to bring Ben Davies into the club from Preston North End, while they also struck a loan deal to sign Ozan Kabak from Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04.

However, it now appears that the club were casting their net far and wide.

Sport Witness carries a report from O Jogo, claiming that the Reds made a move for Braga centre-back David Carmo.

The 21-year-old is a Portugal U20 international who has made 37 appearances in total for the Portuguese club.

Liverpool are said to have made a bid for the player, though manager Carlos Carvalhal opted against sanctioning his sale.

The defender has a €40m (£35.2m) release clause in his contract and the report states that any suitors should be getting nearer to that price.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Carmo seems a prospect.

He’s still young and has plenty of experience of playing at the highest level in Portugal.

In Liga NOS this season, he averages 1.6 tackles per game, 1.2 interceptions, 2.8 clearances, and a pass completion rate of 83.6%, per WhoScored.

He is clearly an excellent reader of the game, but the Reds were unable to get the deal over the line.

This may be one to revisit if Kabak’s loan deal is not made permanent in the summer.

