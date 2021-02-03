Wolves' part in Cutrone loan revealed

Patrick Cutrone has left Wolves.

The striker moved on loan to Valencia in the January transfer window, having spent the first half of the campaign at Fiorentina.

Wolves recalled him from the Italian club in order to loan him out and one has to think that he will be hoping to get some minutes under his belt in Spain.

He made 11 appearances in Serie A but did not score a goal and following his return to the club, he played 23 Premier League minutes in the defeats to Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

In total, Cutrone has scored three goals in 28 games for the club and he has now made the move to Valencia.

Sport Witness now carries a report from Super Deporte claiming that Wolves are helping to finance the deal by paying a portion of the player’s wages.

Valencia aren’t in a good place financially so one has to assume that the club are paying a major chunk of his salary.

Ultimately, this is about giving Cutrone the minutes he deserves.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Cutrone needs to get minutes under his belt and he clearly isn’t good enough to be playing at Wolves every week.

He simply hasn’t been hitting the back of the net with enough regularity to be featuring every week.

Sending him out to Valencia gives him the chance to play, to score, and to put himself in the shop window.

His current contract expires this summer and one has to wonder if there is going to be any interest in him.

