Mercedes and their star driver Lewis Hamilton have been in talks over a contract extension for a while now.

Although nothing has been confirmed as of yet, sources suggest that it looks likely that a deal will be ultimately be struck.

Throughout January, there was growing speculation as to why the F1 superstar hadn’t agreed on a contract extension.

Now, according to Formula1News, a Mercedes insider has claimed that reports suggesting that there was a chance of Hamilton leaving Mercedes were simply ‘fake news’.

The publication's unnamed source then went on to say:

“Any suggestion that Lewis won’t be with us this year is simply fake news. Plain and simple,”

“There is no reason he and Valtteri won’t be driving our cars in 2021. You can consider it confirmed,”

The same source also added that the seven-time world champion’s partnership with Mercedes was ‘never in doubt’.

The source said the following about these contract negotiations: “Lewis’ future here was never in doubt. It’s just a question of time,”

“I’m confident it will be wrapped up and announced sometime in Feb.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that Sir Lewis Hamilton’s extension is nearly ready, as a deal gets closer and closer to being finalised.

Wolff added that the deal should hopefully be agreed in time for pre-season testing, which will take place in Bahrain.

“Lewis is incredibly important, not only for our team but also for the Mercedes brand,” Wolff said.

“But the landscape is changing right now. We have a big regulation change next year and the cost cap that will hit us hard next year.

“These are all factors that have played a role in our discussions. Also, of course, looking at the future.

“And then it goes into detail and we don’t want to be put under pressure. It should be a reasonable agreement and we are not far away from that,”

