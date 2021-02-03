Battlefield 6 is said to be way ahead of schedule as excitement surrounding its release ramps up.

EA, also known as Electronic Arts, recently announced that games company DICE are massively ahead of schedule with their latest project, Battlefield 6.

The all-action FPS game is believed to be on course for an earlier release date, with more details on a full reveal likely come spring this year.

CEO of EA, Andrew Wilson, stated the following at the firm’s quarterly earnings call:

"Our next Battlefield experience will mark a return to all out military warfare,"

"The game takes full advantage of the power of next generation platforms to bring massive immersive battles to life with more players than ever before."

"Featuring maps with unprecedented scale, the next edition of Battlefield takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevates it to another level.

"The team is focused and the game is ahead of our internal milestones. We will reveal the game in the spring and deliver a defining Battlefield experience for our players in holiday 2021."

Blake Jorgensen, EA’s CFO, said that DICE is 'way ahead of where we were in prior product cycles'.

Battlefield 6 could be taking online FPS’s modes to the next level, as there has been lots of talk with game maps being designed to facilitate over 128 players at any given time.

This will be added to the current 32-vs-32 gameplay which has become synonymous with the Battlefield gaming series.

There has also been talk that Battlefield 6 is closely connected with Battlefield 3, with the reliable source Tom Henderson informing us of such details.

This could mean a plethora of different possibilities for Battlefield 6 and it remains unknown as to which specific features will be adapted from Battlefield 3, which was released back in 2011.

Henderson also said that the game is being developed for PS4 and Xbox One, as well as for the new generation consoles.

News Now - Sport News