Eden Hazard has flattered to deceive since completing his £100 million move to Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

That astronomical fee could potentially rise to £150 million with add-ons, although Madrid fans are yet to see the Belgian winger at his world-class best.

Injuries have undoubtedly been Hazard’s biggest problem at the Bernabeu to date. The 30-year-old has been sidelined with various problems over the past 18 months.

Hazard has only played 35 games for the Spanish giants so far, scoring four goals. He’s missed a total of 38 games across all competitions since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Not exactly what Florentino Perez and everyone else associated with Real Madrid was expecting after signing arguably the Premier League’s standout performer.

Aside from injuries, there have also been questions raised over Hazard’s fitness and physique over the past year-and-a-half.

He was accused of being overweight when he arrived at Real Madrid’s training base for his first sessions with his new employers.

And the jibes and memes have continued, on and off, ever since.

Burger King's tweet about Hazard goes viral

Now Burger King (yes, really) appear to have joined in with the mocking.

El Chiringuito revealed on Tuesday that Hazard had missed Real Madrid’s latest training session. They asked the question why.

Burger King’s official Spanish Twitter account responded with the message ‘2x1 at Burger King’ - suggesting he’d missed training so he could enjoy the fast-food chain’s latest two-for-one-deal, per AS.

The tweet has since gone viral. At the time of writing, it has been retweeted 24,000 times and ‘liked’ by well over 100,000 accounts.

It feels a bit harsh and unnecessary from Burger King, though, no?

The real reason why Hazard missed training is actually quite sad.

It was announced on Wednesday that Hazard is set to miss between four and six weeks with a thigh injury.

Per Goal, that’s now 10 separate injury/illness issues that Hazard has suffered since joining Real Madrid.

Things just go from bad to worse for the Belgian. The last thing he needs is big companies rubbing salt into his wounds on social media.

Let’s hope Hazard returns to his best after his latest setback and silences all of his critics in the process.

