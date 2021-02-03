Dustin Poirier shocked the world last month as he knocked out Conor McGregor in a dominant display at UFC 257, avenging the loss that he suffered to the hands of the Irishman back in 2014.

The fight had so much shock factor that it should be to no surprise that UFC fans are clamouring for the two fighters to complete a trilogy of fights and go at it again, as they are now tied one-a-piece with wins over each other.

Some are even hoping that the two could fight again by the end of the year once McGregor is cleared from his six-month medical suspension.

Conor certainly seems to be behind the idea of completing a trilogy with Dustin, however, the American claims that he is yet to hear anything official from the UFC or McGregor’s team.

Whilst speaking to MMA Junkie, Poirier stated that: "It’s tough to call, I don’t know what they’re saying behind closed doors.

"And I haven’t been reached out to yet by the UFC or by Conor’s management about the trilogy fight.”

Despite the silence Poirier has received on the trilogy fight, McGregor has recently said that: “Me and Dustin, we’re one and one. I’m sure we’ll go again. I hurt him in the first round.”

McGregor remains confident that he hurt Dustin in the first round, despite the blows he took to his leg, which ultimately lead to Dustin’s impressive victory.

“He got a good takedown, I turned him against the fence.

“I caught him with a nice elbow, caught him with a spinning hook kick.”

Poirier can perhaps take confidence from the fact that when commentating on the matter of the two fighting again, UFC president Dana White said: “there’s always a trilogy when you’re 1-1.”

Dustin’s team believe that their fighter should have other priorities than looking to complete the trilogy with McGregor as his next fight.

Poirier’s boxing coach Dyah Davis has declared that the Diamond should receive another title shot before facing McGregor again, he is the number two contender after all.

“Championship talks should be first. If not, then a trilogy with Conor.

"They are 1-1. But I think deservingly, he gets a shot at the title. You know?

"He already beat Gaethje, he basically just got redemption over Conor. It should only be title talk."

The lightweight title scene is very much up in the air at the moment, with current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov very much set on sticking to his retirement plans.

Poirier has more than deserved to be considered as a top contender for the title and should Khabib relinquish the title, he should be first in line for a title shot.

