"Worryingly..." - Pundit makes big claim about Spurs' dressing room atmosphere

Dele Alli was a major player in the January transfer window.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was heavily linked with a move to French club PSG, who have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

Pochettino was in charge when the club brought Alli in from MK Dons and was keen on a reunion.

The Daily Mail have reported that the former Spurs boss was left frustrated with Daniel Levy’s stance, as the north London club’s chairman dug his heels in.

Fabrizio Romano also reported that Alli was pushing for the move himself, but he was ultimately left somewhat stranded at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

And the former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that the collapsed deal could have a negative effect on the dressing room.

Speaking to Football Insider, the goalkeeper said: “It could cause dressing room unrest, yes it could.

“It was a strange decision because it has been a strange situation for a while now. There is a reason Mourinho won’t put him in his squad.

“When the players on the pitch are not performing, like against Brighton, and you cannot tell me that an in-form Dele Alli would not have had an influence on that game. His forward runs, passing and vision are an asset to anybody.

“It is very difficult for Alli now because he needs game time if he wants to go to the European Championship. He will miss out if things stay the same.

“He needs to force his way into this team, however that may be. Worryingly there seems to be four or five players ahead of him now though.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Robinson is absolutely right.

The fact of the matter is this: Alli is essentially being put in a cage by Mourinho.

That he isn’t playing reflects poorly on the manager, who has decided to jettison him without a real reason.

The kindest thing to do was to let him go and let him play.

Instead, he’s trapped; nobody at Spurs is likely to be happy about that.

