The Premier League just wouldn't be the same without Sean Dyche.

Ok, sure, we'd be lying if we said Burnley played the sexy, silky brand of football that would have sporting hipsters wetting themselves, but the Clarets feel like part of the furniture at this point.

And it's no coincidence that Dyche is the longest-serving manager of the current 20 coaches in the Premier League, achieving so much with limited resources since taking over in 2012.

Dyche's Burnley brilliance

Lest we forget that Dyche has led Burnley to two promotions, winning the Championship title in 2016, while also commanding the Turf Moor side to as many top-half Premier League finishes.

For our money, it doesn't get talked about enough that Dyche was able to lead Burnley to seventh place in 2017/18 and tenth place, just two points behind Arsenal, last time out.

So, yes, it's about time Dyche was regarded as one of the best managers in the Premier League pound-for-pound - and that's a hill that I'm willing to die on, for the record.

Burnley vs Manchester City

But aside from the football, he also happens to be a thoroughly entertaining bloke and anybody who listened to his cameo on 'That Peter Crouch Podcast' last year will be more than aware of that fact.

However, you'd be forgiven for not getting that impression from press conferences alone because let's face it, they can often be pretty drab affairs discussing injury news and team selections.

Well, Dyche sought to change that on Wednesday with his media duties before the Manchester City clash, producing arguably the greatest press conference in Premier League history.

Greatest press conference ever

'How?' I hear you ask. Well, Dyche decided that enough was enough when it came to discussing football itself and went about having a pub-like chat with the journalists in attendance.

The madness started when Dyche was told that he looked uncannily like singer-songwriter Mick Hucknall, only for the conversation to descend into a discussion about the 'looky-likey' game.

With everything from cats, the film Up and wet fishes being discussed, it really has to be seen to be believed, so check out Dyche's soon-to-be-iconic press conference down below:

Wet fish, Up and cats

Our personal highlight has to be the moment Dyche advises reporters to slap Premier League bosses who give boring answers about the 'looky-likey' game with a wet fish.

That being said, I'm not sure it would do a journalist's career many favours to thwack a salmon around Jose Mourinho's face.

But jokes aside, it was so refreshing to see Dyche throwing all the media clichés and rigmarole out of the window and just having the kind of pub conversations that we've all missed during lockdown.

And it's a win-win for everyone because we certainly got more out of Dyche talking about Pixar lookalikes than breaking down Burnley's formation. No offence, Claret fans.

