Alasdair Gold reveals Spurs' scuppered January transfer plan

Tottenham Hotspur kept their powder dry in the January transfer window.

A number of clubs opted against doing business in the winter market, particularly given the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Spurs did invest heavily in the summer, bringing in the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Matt Doherty from Real Madrid, Southampton, and Wolves respectively.

However, it has now emerged that the north London club did actually want to do business, but just couldn’t identify the correct target.

Football.London’s Spurs correspondent, Alasdair Gold, took to his personal YouTube channel to give an update on the plans that did not play out.

He claims that the club went into the window hoping to sign a central defender to strengthen the squad but were unable to get the deal done.

He said: “I know that Spurs would have liked to have brought in a centre-back if possible.

“But it was so dependent on so many other things happening, with various other people going, and that obviously didn’t happen.”

Spurs signed Joe Rodon in the summer and they currently have the Welshman along with Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, and Eric Dier as their options at centre-back.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

One can understand why Spurs wanted to sign a defender.

They spent the summer chasing Milan Skriniar, the Inter Milan centre-back, and were forced to settle for a deal for Rodon.

They are not exactly comparable.

The Championship ace is not at the same level as the Serie A mainstay, and he would have been a genuine upgrade on the options already there.

Clearly, though, a player of his quality was not acquirable. In that case, it is better to not do the deal than get a panic buy in.

