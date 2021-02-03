Manchester United secured the joint-biggest win in Premier League history this week.

The Red Devils smelt blood during a chaotic clash with Southampton at Old Trafford that saw Jan Bednarek and debutant Alexandre Jankewitz receive red cards.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and a Bednarek own goal saw United win by an insane 9-0 scoreline.

Man Utd 9-0 Southampton

Now, those well-versed in Premier League records will be aware that United have previously won 9-0 since the 1992 rebranding, while Leicester City also matched the feat last season.

In fact, Ralph Hasenhüttl has been on the receiving end of two of the three biggest Premier League thrashings of all time despite having only managed in England's top-flight since 2018.

But we're keen to look at some of the other routs, riots and romps that have pervaded the competition over the last 29 years alongside the headline-grabbing 9-0 games.

Biggest wins in Premier League history

And 90min.com have crunched the numbers to discover the top 18 biggest wins - or defeats, depending on how you look at it - in Premier League history, which you can check out below:

18. Blackburn Rovers 7-0 Nottingham Forest (1995)

Blackburn might have flagged in their attempts to defend the Premier League title in 1995/96, but they at least steamrolled Forest along the way with Alan Shearer helping himself to a hat-trick.

17. Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley (1997)

An Andy Cole hat-trick - something of a key theme in this list, actually - got the party started at Old Trafford with Paul Scholes and Karel Poborsky also scoring and Ryan Giggs bagging a brace.

16. Arsenal 7-0 Everton (2005)

An epic result to mark Arsenal's last match at Highbury in their famous red attire with six different goalscorers, including surprise contributors Edu and Mathieu Flamini, making their mark.

15. Arsenal 7-0 Middlesbrough (2006)

Ah, but Arsenal had one more 7-0 win in the tank before they kissed goodbye to Highbury with Thierry Henry joining the likes of Robert Pires and Gilberto Silva on the scoresheet with a treble.

14. Chelsea 7-0 Stoke City (2010)

Spoiler alert but this won't be the last time that Carlo Ancelotti's free-scoring Chelsea make the list with Salomon Kalou taking the headlines on this particular occasion with a fantastic hat-trick.

13. Manchester City 7-0 Norwich City (2013)

Two own goals and strikes from David Silva and Alvaro Negredo saw the Canaries trailing 4-0 at half-time, only for Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero and Edin Dzeko to rub salt in their wounds afterward.

12. Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool (2020)

The second-most recent entry on the list saw an attacking masterclass from Liverpool with the iconic front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all helping themselves to goals.

11. Nottingham Forest 1-8 Manchester United (1999)

One of the craziest results in a list of crazy results, United's wild victory at the City Ground is best remembered for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring four goals in just 20 minutes off the bench.

10. Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City (2008)

A result that's always remembered on its anniversary each year, reminding football fans of a City before the Abu Dhabi takeover, ending their 2007/08 campaign in the worst way imaginable.

9. Newcastle United 8-0 Sheffield Wednesday (1999)

It's fair to say Sir Bobby Robson made a strong start at Newcastle with an 8-0 riot in his first home game with Shearer becoming just the second player to score five times in a Premier League game.

8. Chelsea 8-0 Wigan Athletic (2010)

Not a bad way to seal the title, huh? Didier Drogba hoovered up the column inches by securing the Premier League Golden Boot with a superb hat-trick as the confetti rained down at Stamford Bridge.

7. Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa (2012)

With Ramires standing out as the only player scoring more than once, the goals were spread out for the likes of Frank Lampard and Fernando Torres on another memorable night in west London.

6. Southampton 8-0 Sunderland (2014)

Two own goals, including a comical belter from Santiago Vergini, saw Sunderland shoot themselves in the foot with a performance so embarrassing that the Black Cats refunded their travelling fans.

5. Manchester City 8-0 Watford (2019)

You'd be forgiven for thinking that the Citizens were on course for the biggest win in Premier League history when they raced into a 5-0 lead within the opening 18 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

4. Tottenham 9-1 Wigan Athletic (2009)

Only robbed of a podium place because of Paul Scharner's consolation strike, it's astonishing to think that Tottenham only led 1-0 at half-time before Jermain Defoe scored a bonkers five goals.

3. Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town (1995)

The one and only 9-0 victory in Premier League history for more than two decades, Cole became the first player in the competition's history to score five goals in a game as Ipswich fell to pieces.

2. Manchester United 9-0 Southampton (2021)

Ah, the reason we're here. United put nine-men Southampton to the sword with eight separate goal-scorers, reminding everybody of their credentials in the current Premier League title race.

1. Southampton 0-9 Leicester City (2019)

But we're inclined to think that winning 9-0 away from home is marginally more impressive with Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both scoring hat-tricks on an insane night at St. Mary's Stadium.

Three 9-0 thrashings

I guess 9-0 thrashings are a little like London buses. You wait ages for one and then two come along in quick succession.

And let's face it, there's something secretly satisfying about seeing one of the rare occasions that a Premier League match turns into the sort of scoreline you'd expect from a rugby game.

Then again, we don't feel too bad because if Southampton's last response to losing 9-0 is anything to go by, you can expect them to come out swinging in the weeks to come.

