Arsenal fans were fuming with David Luiz's red card at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The first half of that sentence would actually seem pretty normal in the context of Luiz's haphazard spell at Arsenal, picking up farcical dismissals during clashes with Chelsea and Manchester City.

However, there was no fault on Luiz's behalf this time around with the Brazilian centre-half cruelly punished for a tackle on Willian Jose that replays showed as having minimal to no contact.

David Luiz incident

And in the space of a few seconds, Arsenal went from leading 1-0 and potentially moving up to sixth place to getting pegged back by Ruben Neves' penalty and having to restart with 10 men.

It was a controversial decision that paved the way for a 2-1 defeat at Molineux with Joao Moutinho scoring a stunning winner for the hosts before Bernd Leno picked up a red card of his own.

But was Luiz treated harshly? Well, it would appear so with Mark Clattenburg, who officiated the Euro 2016 final during his pomp, opining that Arsenal were hard done by in the Black Country.

'It should have been a yellow'

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Clattenburg explained: "David Luiz was incorrectly sent off after giving away a penalty at Wolves — it should have been a yellow card.

"The Arsenal defender made accidental contact with Willian Jose as he ran clear on goal and that caused the forward to fall. No one can dispute it was a foul and the award of a penalty was the right decision.

"However, a law exists that protects teams from conceding a penalty and losing a player to a red card if a genuine attempt to play the ball has been made.

"This type of incident is accepted as a penalty and yellow card. Referee Craig Pawson and VAR Jon Moss got it wrong.

"The law was meant to see players sent off after conceding a penalty only if they had deliberately fouled an opponent to deny a clear scoring opportunity. Arsenal and Luiz should feel aggrieved."

Now, it's worth noting that not everybody was singing from the same hymn sheet with BT Sport's resident refereeing expert Peter Walton claiming that it was the correct decision.

But there's certainly enough doubt to see why Arsenal fans are feeling miffed by the situation and numerous Gooners have expressed that in different ways across social media.

Arsenal and Man Utd incidents compared

Some have taken it further than others, even going as far as creating an entire Twitter thread, but it's a short 20-second clip from @GrimandiTweetss that has attracted more attention than most.

It compares Luiz's red card tackle on Willian Jose with a similar challenge by Paul Pogba on Aaron Connolly that wasn't adjudged to be a penalty in Brighton & Hove Albion 2-3 Manchester United.

At the time of writing, the comparative footage has amassed almost 4,000 retweets and 9,000 'likes' and it's easy to see why when you give it a watch, so check it out down below:

Woof. Given the similarity of the tackles, it's easy to see why Arsenal fans are fuming.

VAR controversy

It's astonishing to think that Pogba's clumsy attempt at a tackle wasn't viewed as harshly as the Luiz incident with the officials eventually deciding that Connolly had actually initiated the contact.

Then again, said incident at the Amex Stadium wasn't without controversy with questions being raised about the way in which the VAR communicated with on-field referee Chris Kavanagh.

But regardless of the comparison between these particular incidents and the minutia of the rules themselves, you can't help feeling that challenges like Luiz's shouldn't be deserving of a red cad.

The Premier League is still finding its feet in the VAR era and we're just going to have to keep our fingers crossed that common sense prevails over the confusion and clutter of the official rules.

