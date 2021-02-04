Barcelona scraped through to the Copa del Rey semi-finals by the skin of their teeth.

In a season that has already seen Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid befall major shocks in Spain's biggest cup competition, the Blaugrana came within a whisker of suffering a 'cupset' of their own.

In fact, Granada entered the 88th minute of their quarter-final clash with an unlikely 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Kenedy and Roberto Soldado either side of half-time.

Granada 3-5 Barcelona

But in the spirit of the 1999 Champions League final, which was fittingly played in Barcelona, the visitors were able to force extra time with Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba firing back.

Conceding in the 92nd minute was a huge blow for Granada, but their fight didn't end there, drawing things level at 3-3 through Fede Vico after Griezmann had given Barca the lead for the first time.

In the end, though, the Blaugrana did wear down the resistance from Diego Martinez's men with Frenkie de Jong making it 4-3 and Alba scoring a spectacular volley for his second of the game.

Messi's perfect performance

So, all in all, it was a crazy game at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes, but one that showed the sort of grit and determination that's been lacking from Barca in cup competitions in recent years.

However, just because a certain Lionel Messi wasn't on the scoresheet in Andalusia it doesn't mean that he didn't have a part to play.

In fact, there's good reason to think that Messi was actually deserving of the Man of the Match award, playing a crucial role in all five of Barcelona's goals against Granada's stubborn back-line.

Messi's individual highlights

Messi was even awarded a 10/10 rating by statisticians SofaScore with the most touches (160), key passes (10), shots on target (7) and successful dribbles (9) of anyone on the pitch.

Combine that with an assist, 90 accurate passes and 10 duels won for an astonishing contribution from the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

But data aside, there's no better way to judge a performance than the eye test and Twitter user @LSComps has done football fans a massive favour by compiling Messi's individual highlights.

In the brilliant words of one fan in particular: "I hope people watch Messi’s performance tonight and understand why goals or assists will never tell close to the full story with him. He’s at the heart of every attack, it all starts from him."

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Not only do I think Messi is the best player in the world on current form, but I think he's the world's best playmaker too - and his performance against Granada proves it.

On his day, Kevin De Bruyne is the better passer, it must be said, but with the Manchester City wizard falling shy of his 2019/20 greatness, I'm inclined to say that Messi is the top dog right now.

It's no coincidence that Messi is rated by WhoScored.com statistics as the best player in Europe's top five leagues this season, highlighting just how multi-faceted his talents really are.

Besides, if that wasn't true, then a Messi performance that didn't reap a single goal would likely have been one to forget, but that couldn't have been further from the case.

As much as I adore Cristiano Ronaldo, I can't imagine a world where a goalless display from him could possibly measure up to the sort of playmaking masterclass that Messi produced this week.

News Now - Sport News