Jesse Lingard had a West Ham United debut to remember.

Mere days after securing a loan move away from Manchester United, Lingard was thrown in the deep end by his new employers, instantly earning himself a full debut against Aston Villa.

Now, considering Lingard hadn't appeared in the Premier League at all this season prior to his Hammers debut, you'd be forgiven for thinking the United loanee would look a little rusty.

Lingard's West Ham debut

But that couldn't have been further from the truth with the former England international delivering the sort of performance that will be turning heads back at Old Trafford.

Despite having made headlines for taking until the final seconds of the 2019/20 season to break his duck in the Premier League, Lingard helped himself to two goals during the win at Villa Park.

Tomáš Souček, naturally, had fired the high-flying Hammers into the lead just after half-time, but it was a fine finish from Lingard five minutes later that really teed up David Moyes for victory.

Lingard shines at Villa Park

And just as Ollie Watkins looked to have upset the applecart by pulling a goal back for Villa late on, Lingard once again had a reply, doubling his money with a fizzing strike through the goalkeeper.

Now, it goes without saying that two goals makes for a stunning debut regardless of the context, but those who watched the game will know that Lingard's display was about more than his finishing.

As a result, we wanted to apply a few lenses to Lingard's performance in order to truly appreciate it and where better to start than his individual highlights?

Well, that's exactly what the pundits in the BT Sport studio sunk their teeth into, so you can check out his brilliant dynamism, invention and energy complete with analysis dow below:

Lingard mugs off Grealish

However, there's one moment that we can't resist drawing special attention to and it revolves around a one-on-one clash between Lingard and Villa's £45 million-rated ace, Jack Grealish.

Footage of Lingard effortlessly fending off his compatriot with the ball at this feet quickly went viral, racking up thousands of 'likes' and retweets, so be sure to check out the clip in full here:

Smile back on his face

But his highlights and mugging off Grealish aside, it's just great to see a thoroughly-talented player like Lingard enjoying his football again because we'd be lying if we said he hadn't experienced a rocky few years.

Yes, he's only one game deep into his West Ham endeavor, but you could just tell from his post-match interview that simply being given time on the pitch had lit a fire in his belly again.

According to West Ham's official website, Lingard beamed: “I was smiling before the game, during the game…I just love football and enjoy playing. It’s been a long time.

"I enjoyed myself, and came out with two goals and three points, which was the most important thing. We worked hard as a collective to get the result and we’re just focused on the next game, which is Fulham on Saturday.”

It's good to have you back, Jesse.

