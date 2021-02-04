The WWE Universe were buzzing with anticipation for this week's episode of NXT.

Ahead of the show, Royal Rumble winner Edge was advertised to make a special appearance, while qualification for the Dusty Cup final continued.

That wasn't all, of course, with a Cruiserweight Championship match threatening to steal the show. So let's get into it, check out the full results from NXT below.

Dakota Kai & Raquel González def. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter – Women’s Dusty Cup Semifinal Match

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter’s heart has never been questioned, but the sheer force of Dakota Kai & Raquel González presented an incredibly unique challenge.

Carter showed off incredible acrobatics and awareness as she took out Kai and González in the ring, but the towering González tossed her to the side and straight into the announce table.

Catanzaro was willing to risk it all with a wild jump from off a ringside light structure to take out both competitors. After a frenzied sequence, “Big Mami Cool” regrouped and crushed Catanzaro with a vicious powerslam that sent González & Kai to the Women’s Dusty Cup Finals.

Austin Theory def. Leon Ruff

Leon Ruff continues to try and disrupt The Way, but Austin Theory made him pay for it this time around. Ruff tried to use the element of surprise to his advantage with a number of crafty roll-up attempts.

With numerous distractions at ringside, Ruff tangled with Johnny Gargano, which led to the NXT North American Champion’s ejection from ringside.

After the high-flying eventually backfired, Theory put away Ruff with a thunderous ATL. Theory followed The Way to a post-match beatdown of Ruff, but Dexter Lumis took exception to the extracurriculars and targeted Theory.

Legado del Fantasma def. Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado

In a battle for lucha libre supremacy, Legado del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza bested Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado at their own game.

The King of the Ropes elevated the action early with impressive aerial attacks. The ruthless teamwork of Legado del Fantasma would take control though, as Wilde set up Mendoza for a blistering flying kick for the win.

After the match, MSK were quick to assert themselves and let Wilde & Mendoza know that they are ready for a battle to earn a spot in the Dusty Cup Finals at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Edge puts Finn Bálor and Pete Dunne on notice

As Pete Dunne set a showdown with the NXT Champion at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, The Rated-R Superstar emerged to let the black-and-gold Superstars know he’ll be watching.

Toni Storm def. Jessi Kamea by disqualification

Mayhem broke out mere moments into Toni Storm’s showdown with The Robert Stone Brand’s latest associate Jessi Kamea, as Mercedes Martinez and Io Shirai entered the fray.

As her two opponents at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day traded blows, Shirai picked her spot and launched off the top turnbuckle to wipe out both Storm and Martinez.

Santos Escobar def. Curt Stallion – NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

Legado del Fantasma’s beatdown of Curt Stallion allowed Santos Escobar to escape the title clash last week, but the only beatdown this Wednesday took place within the ropes.

With Scarlett looking on from the upper tier of the Capitol Wrestling Center, Escobar couldn’t help but keep one eye away from the ring. The opening allowed Stallion to spring into action and almost rally for a win after a crushing splash off the top ropes.

The Cruiserweight Champion came back to pull off a crushing slam for the win, but the fireworks had only just begun. Karrion Kross emerged to lay waste to Wilde & Mendoza and let Escobar know time is running out. Tick Tock.

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher def. Undisputed ERA – Dusty Cup Quarterfinal Match

In a battle featuring four of NXT’s most ruthless warriors, Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher proved to the most battle-tested. After bonding in the fire of the Fight Pit, Ciampa & Thatcher showed incredible aggression and their old-school style.

The match turned into a high-intensity flurry of strikes and elite manoeuvres, as world-class skill was on display. Thatcher and Ciampa rolled into successive suplexes, and a running knee by Ciampa nearly finished the match.

Cole & Strong teamed up for their strongest moment with a Superkick and running knee combo that nearly grounded The Blackheart for good. The odd-couple team gutted out their Dusty Cup Semifinal trip, as Ciampa caught Strong on his way back into the ring and planted him with a Willow’s Bell for the win.

With Edge confirming that he will consider challenging any of WWE's champions - including the NXT titleholder - the black-and-gold brand could have an important role on The Road to WrestleMania 37.

News Now - Sport News