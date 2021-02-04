Floyd Mayweather is known for his extravagant lifestyle and his ridiculous wealth, but he's taken things perhaps too far with his recent venture.

The 50-0 boxing legend is now charging his own fans £750 for a personalised video message on Cameo. If you haven't heard of this website, it's essentially a place where people can buy messages from celebrities.

After joining the platform himself, it seems that Floyd is really living up to his name of “Money.”

His reported net worth is around £800m and he is by far the most expensive person who is charging for a video. On Cameo, Floyd is charging fans an eye-watering £749.25. An online personal text is going to cost you £37.49 on the video site.

As he is known to do, Mayweather talks himself up better than anyone and in his recent promotional video, he says: “You know who this is.

“It’s Floyd Mayweather, Money, Pretty Boy, The Champ. I’m the most expensive celebrity on Cameo.”

Mayweather’s profile bio reads: “World Champion Boxer, 50-0.

“Floyd “Money” Mayweather. One of most iconic athletes of all time. 12-time World Champion and currently undefeated boxing icon Mr. 50-0.

“For commercial requests, hit the ‘book for a brand or business’ button.”

Floyd is not shy when it comes to speaking about his fame and success either.

“Every time I got around my billionaire buddies, I was more like it’s cool to come over your house, but I need a house like this.

“It’s cool to ride on your yacht, but I need a yacht like this. It’s cool to ride on your jet, but I need a jet like this. And I said no, I don’t wanna ride yours.

“You show me how to get it, you can’t be my friend if you can’t show me how to get it.

“Because once they show me how to get it, then I can install it in my children. Then it goes, it travels down. It’s about wealth. You know I am no longer rich, I am wealthy.”

Much like Mayweather, a certain YouTuber by the name of Logan Paul has made quite the name for himself of late. So much so in fact, he was scheduled to fight Mayweather later this month. However, that fight has now been postponed indefinitely, with the most recent reports claiming they want to wait until fans can be present.

It remains to be seen as to whether the two will ever face off against each other and it leaves the door open for other challengers who want to take a shot at Mayweather’s undefeated record and get some serious money during the process.

