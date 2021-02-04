Barcelona were involved in one of the most thrilling matches of the season so far against Granada in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.

Granada went 2-0 up after 47 minutes at Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes thanks to goals from Kenedy and Roberto Soldado.

But two dramatic late goals from Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba sent the tie to extra-time.

Griezmann then made it 3-2 to the visitors with an excellent header before Fede Vico equalised from the penalty spot.

Frenkie de Jong then put Barça 4-3 up in the 108th minute before Griezmann and Alba combined to score one of the most outrageous goals of the season so far, wrapping up a 5-3 victory in the process.

Griezmann received the ball from Ousmane Dembele on the edge of the box and shaped to shoot before hitting a beautifully-weighted pass to the unmarked Alba with the outside of his left foot.

Alba then rifled the ball into the back of the net from an acute angle with a thunderous left-footed volley.

The noise the ball made as it cannoned off Alba’s boot was tremendous…

What a ridiculously good goal!

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol described it as an “incredible golazo” on Twitter and he’s absolutely right.

Let’s check out some of the reaction from fans on Twitter…

