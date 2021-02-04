Wrestling giant The Big Show has seriously trimmed down over the past few years and has shown off his ripped physique on Instagram, documenting his inspiring weight loss and physical journey.

He is best known for his incredible size, standing seven-foot tall and weighing a remarkable 500lbs during his prime days with WWE, but now the 48-year-old has got into some serious shape, looking absolutely shredded in the process.

Just for a bit of context and background information, Paul Wight, aka The Big Show, when at his peak, hit a whopping 36 stone on the scales, but in 2021, he's a changed man.

Having made his debut way back in 1994, the wrestling legend has taken some time away from the ring and during said absence, he's clearly dedicated his time to losing weight and getting shredded.

He has been in and out of WWE in recent years, making the odd appearance here and there since 2016, with his most recent show back in November of 2020.

The Big Show was present for the ceremony at Survivor Series for The Undertaker.

Fans have been seriously impressed with Big Show’s shredded body and it all started in 2018 after he had hip surgery. Braun Strowman put Big Show through a steel cage, and this caused him to miss several months. Since he started on this weight loss journey, The Big Show has been made even more famous for his great hashtag - #GiantAbs.

Paul Wight now has a TV show on Netflix called The Big Show and fans can be kept up to date on his progress from the many Instagram posts from the WWE legend.

His most recent post was himself posing with a Royal Rumble card and this was after he had posted a funny video of himself trying to play the guitar.

The last of his workout pictures was posted way back in May 2020 and he stated that 'it felt great to be back in the gym' as he took some time away to slim down for his acting roles. The post had a huge 120,000 likes as his loyal fans showed him some serious love.

Just last year, Big Show made a joke about the possibility of him becoming a WWE producer when speaking to Newsweek, to which he replied: "[You] may as well put my head under a car and back over it."

Instead of being a producer, Big Show has been spending his time helping out the young stars of WWE.

He added: "I'm in a unique position that I don't have to work five nights a week like when I was full time.

"If you have a talent that is on their way as a big guy or medium-sized guy and I get the chance to get in the ring and work again and ride with this guy for a few days and help them that way.

"That's where I get to do my best work - being in the ring with them and work out their timing and what's going on in their head, and take them where they need to be."

After this admission, Big Show lost to Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW, but that didn't stop him giving huge praise to his opponent.

"Randy has the perfect combination of looks, size, athletic ability.

"He's also a third-generation performer, so that knowledge and psychology is soaked into his DNA.

"As a kid, he'd sit at the dinner table and listen to his dad, 'Cowboy' Bob, and Randy didn't even realise the knowledge he was absorbing.

"Ever since I met Randy, I could tell there was something different about the kid.

"You just knew this guy was a main-event player.

"Now when you have that kind of success early in your career, sometimes that's a good thing, but sometimes it is a bad thing.

"Randy struggled with it. As wonderful and easy that Randy made everything look, it's now that he is firing on all cylinders.

"His promos have been off the charts the past few months and he really believes in what he's doing."

Keep up the great work, Big Show! You are looking incredible and we are in awe of that.

