Edge shocked the WWE Universe by winning the Royal Rumble on Sunday night.

He entered the match from the No.1 spot but was the last man standing one hour later, dumping Randy Orton out of the ring to confirm an almost unbelievable victory.

With it, The Rated-R Superstar punched his ticket to WrestleMania 37 and can now challenge for a title of his choice at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' in April.

But who's belt will he go after? Well, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are the two most likely choices - they hold the Universal and WWE Championships respectively.

Of course, there is a third champ that Edge could challenge. Finn Balor.

He currently holds the NXT title and this week, the Royal Rumble winner made a guest appearance on the black-and-gold brand to put The Prince on notice.

But it wasn't just Balor that Edge came to address. Pete Dunne will challenge for the belt at NXT TakeOver: Vengence Day on February 14 and The Rated-R Superstar explained that he will be watching how things unfold closely.

Check out Edge's NXT appearance below:

Statement. Made.

As Edge rightly points out - winning the Royal Rumble gives him the opportunity to challenge for ANY championship at WrestleMania, so why not go after the NXT Champion.

It would certainly be a special bout for the WWE veteran, who credits the black-and-gold brand for re-igniting his passion for wrestling.

"This show, this place, helped me find my passion," he said.

"It helped me find the passion to get my career back after nine years. I used that passion to win the Royal Rumble this past Sunday."

Yep, it's fair to say that both Balor and Dunne have been put on notice ahead of WrestleMania 37. But only time will tell who Edge will challenge on the grandest stage of them all.

