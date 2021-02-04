Potential masterstroke: Spurs offered chance to snap up experienced ace

Tottenham Hotspur opted against making any signings in the January transfer window.

Jose Mourinho’s side, like many in the Premier League, did not invest in the squad, perhaps as a result of the ongoing uncertainty over their finances during a pandemic.

However, while the transfer window may now be shut, clubs can still bring in free agents should they so wish.

And Sport Witness carries a report from Italian outlet Il Messaggero claiming that Diego Costa has been offered to the club.

The former Chelsea striker is searching for a club after his release from Atletico Madrid and the report claims that his agent, Jorge Mendes, has spoken to Spurs about potentially signing him.

Costa scored two goals in seven games in the 2020/21 season, but Mendes is now working to place him at a new club.

Along with Spurs, West Ham United have also been contacted, as have Boca Juniors in Argentina.

There is no mention of how exactly the two London clubs responded, but this would be a free transfer with huge wages attached.

It remains to be seen if the two will make a move.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This wouldn’t be the worst idea for Spurs.

Harry Kane has been struggling with injury and they only have Carlos Vinicius as their back-up.

The striker has yet to score in the top-flight this season and a move for Costa would bring in an experienced Premier League winner for absolutely nothing.

He has struggled in recent seasons but he has scored a total of 52 goals in 89 Premier League games.

That kind of ability can rarely be bought; with Costa, it can.

