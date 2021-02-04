You'll find very few Premier League strikers moaning about the quality of their goals - it's the quantity that matters to them most as the likes of Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy chase down the division's Golden Boot.

But nonetheless, it has been argued this season that the Premier League's top scorer battle shouldn't include penalties and it must be said that any front-man who is also their club's resident spot-kick taker boasts a distinct advantage over their rivals.

Perhaps describing it as a distinct disadvantage for those who aren't is more fitting, considering most clubs will have their most regular source of goals on penalty duties.

So with that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to honour those unlucky enough to be scoring regularly this season but not given the luxury of topping up their goal totals with a consistent supply of penalties.

Here's a look at how the Premier League's top scorer chart shapes up with penalty goals excluded. For those level on goals, we've used fewest appearances as the tie-breaker and all stats are courtesy of Whoscored.

1st. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton): 12 goals, 19 appearances

- Up 1 position from =2nd

2nd. Heung-min Son (Tottenham): 12 goals, 20 appearances

- Up 2 positions from 4th

=3rd. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): 10 goals, 21 appearances

- Down 2 positions from 1st

=3rd. Patrick Bamford (Leeds): 10 goals, 21 appearances

- Up 4 positions from 7th

5th. Harry Kane (Tottenham): 9 goals, 19 appearances

- Down 3 positions from =2nd

6th. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa): 8 goals, 20 appearances

- Up 4 positions from 10th

=7th. Marcus Rashford (Man United): 8 goals, 22 appearances

- Up 5 positions from =12th

=7th. Tomas Soucek (West Ham): 8 goals, 22 appearances

- Up 5 positions from =12th

=9th. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace): 7 goals, 19 appearances

- No change in position

=9th. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal): 7 goals, 19 appearances

- Up 2 positions from 11th

=9th. Raheem Sterling (Man City): 7 goals, 19 appearances

- Up 7 positions from =16th

=9th. Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 7 goals, 19 appearances

- Up 7 positions from =16th

13th. Harvey Barnes (Leicester): 7 goals, 21 appearances

- Up 6 positions from 19th

14th. Ilkay Gundogan (Man City): 6 goals 16 appearances

- No change in position

15th. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea): 6 goals, 18 appearances

- Up 5 positions from 20th

=16th. Callum Wilson (Newcastle): 6 goals, 20 appearances

- Down 8 positions from 8th

=16th. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa): 6 goals, 20 appearances

- Up 5 positions from =21st

=16th. James Maddison (Leicester): 6 goals, 20 appearances

- Up 5 positions from =21st

=19th. Bruno Fernandes (Man United): 6 goals, 22 appearances

- Down 15 positions from 5th

=19th. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool): 6 goals, 22 appearances

- Up 4 positions from 23rd

21st. Diogo Jota (Liverpool): 5 goals, 9 appearances

- Up 3 positions from 24th

22nd. Michail Antonio (West Ham): 5 goals, 14 appearances

- Up 3 positions from 25th

=23rd. Edinson Cavani (Man United): 5 goals, 15 appearances

- Up 3 positions from 26th

=23rd. Riyad Mahrez (Man City): 5 goals, 15 appearances

- Up 3 positions from 26th

25th. Danny Ings (Southampton): 5 goals, 16 appearances

- Down 11 positions from 14th

=26th. Jamie Vardy (Leicester): 5 goals, 18 appearances

- Down 20 positions from 6th

=26th. Matheus Pereira (West Brom): 5 goals, 18 appearances

- Up 2 positions from 28th

=28th. Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham): 5 goals, 19 appearances

- Up 2 positions from 30th

=28th. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): 5 goals, 19 appearances

- Up 2 positions from 30th

=28th. David McGoldrick (Sheffield United): 5 goals, 19 appearances

- Up 2 positions from 30th

31st. Jack Harrison (Leeds United): 5 goals, 20 appearances

- Up 2 positions from 31st

=32nd. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham): 5 goals, 22 appearances

- Up 2 positions from 34th

=32nd. Youri Tielemans (Leicester): 5 goals, 22 appearances

- Up 2 positions from 34th

