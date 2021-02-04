Newcastle ace says he's aiming to earn move to "great clubs"

Miguel Almiron has become a key player for Newcastle United since his arrival from Atlanta United.

The Magpies paid a total of £20m to bring the diminutive playmaker to St James’ Park, a fee that then stood as their club-record signing.

Since then, he has gone on to make 77 appearances for the Magpies and he has scored 11 goals, while also registering five assists.

This season, he has made 20 appearances in the top-flight and he has scored twice, while also registering an assist, and is on track to beat his most prolific season, in which he scored four times in 2019/20.

A versatile presence who can play on the left, the right, and as an attacking midfielder, the Paraguay international has now spoken of his desire to move up the ranks.

Speaking to Versus, as quoted by Sport Witness, he outlined his desire to eventually earn a move to a bigger club.

He said: “I have a goal which is to try to continue playing in Europe. Improve my football and reach great clubs. I’m enjoying right now.”

Almiron began his club career at Club Cerro Porteno in Paraguay and says he would one day like to return.

He added: “Going back to Cerro would be very nice. Every player who leaves the club who’s a fan, always thinks about coming back. I’m a Cerro fan and if I go back to Paraguay I want to play there. I respect Olimpia a lot, but I left Cerro, I did all the academy at Cerro, which is like my second home and if I go back to Paraguay, it will be only Cerro.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

These quotes are likely coming from a completely innocent place.

But Almiron speaking about a potential transfer at this point is only likely to lead to one thing in the future: A transfer.

His numbers this season aren’t elite, and they aren’t at the point where one can expect big clubs to be salivating over the prospect of securing his signature, despite previous links with Atletico Madrid.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

That could happen in the future.

But right now? He’s just a slightly above-average attacking midfielder.

News Now - Sport News