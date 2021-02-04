Deontay Wilder has steadily built a reputation over the years as one of the hardest hitters in boxing, both in the ring and in sparring sessions.

One such showcase of his power was back in 2013, when the Bronze Bomber travelled to the UK to spar David Haye.

Then the WBO International Heavyweight Champion, Haye enlisted a series of top heavyweights to join him on a training camp in preparation for an upcoming fight against none other than fellow Brit Tyson Fury.

As it happened, the bout never took place, with several postponements made prior to Haye officially pulling out of the fight due to a shoulder injury.

The training camp, which was held a week before the first rescheduled date of September 28, saw Haye suffer a deep cut to the head at the hands of Filip Hrgovic, which required stitches.

The Brit also experienced first-hand, from Wilder, the sheer boxing ability of a man who would go on to become one of the leading lights of the heavyweight boxing scene.

During the sparring session, Wilder would connect with some savage right hands to Haye’s head, as can be seen in the footage below.

And although his opponent hit back with some big punches of his own, the American had certainly left his mark.

Former EBU EU Heavyweight Champion Richard Towers, who also took part in Haye’s pre-fight training champion, explained his view of events to Sky Sports.

“I just remember Haye’s trainer Adam Booth looking at Deontay and he was half uncomfortable smiling, but he kind of knew what was happening,” he said.

"He got in and he punched David Haye around the ring, to the point where I was looking and thinking, ‘Come on, I don’t want this to go on.’

“He was whispering to David and saying, ‘Right, you’ve got to be on the ball now, because this kid is coming to fight. This kid can punch.’

"David Haye did catch him. He caught him with an overhand right and Deontay recovered quickly and well. His legs wobbled, of course they did, David had a horrible right hand on him.

“Deontay got out and he was like, ‘Bomb Squad!’

David Haye said: ‘Good spar, good spar,’ and Deontay replied: ‘It’s not over yet.’

The year of 2013 would turn out to be a successful one for Wilder in the ring, with the Bronze Bomber recording impressive victories over Audley Harrison, Siarhei Liakhovich and Nicolai Firtha.

It would be another two years until he secured the WBC Heavyweight Championship – a title he would hold until being defeated by Tyson Fury himself in Las Vegas last year.

