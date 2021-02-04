Spurs rivalling Arsenal for £20.25m-rated Bundesliga man

Tottenham Hotspur were looking to sign a new defender in the summer transfer window.

They did bring in a number of players, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sergio Reguilon, and Carlos Vinicius, but they spent the majority of the summer trying to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan.

They couldn’t bring him in, though, and eventually settled for signing Joe Rodon from Swansea City.

However, it doesn’t seem like they’re satisfied when it comes to their backline.

Sport Witness carries a report from Bild claiming that the club are interested in a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka.

They are not alone in that hunt, though, with Southampton and Arsenal both interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

Michael N’Cho Ibou, the player’s agent, helped take Nicolas Pepe to the Emirates so the Gunners may have an advantage in their pursuit.

N’Dicka is just 21 and has been with Frankfurt since the 2018/19 campaign, making a total of 82 appearances.

He is a France U21 international and is valued at £20.25m by Transfermarkt.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

N’Dicka has superb numbers.

Per WhoScored, he averages 1.3 tackles per game in the Bundesliga, 2.1 interceptions, 3.1 clearances, while he is fouled 1.5 times per game.

This is a player who can move the ball out of defence and win it back by both reading the game and getting his foot in.

He is a valuable asset and one has to think he would be a superb signing for Spurs.

A deal would be excellent business if it can get over the line.

