Activision have announced a permanent ban on another 60,000 accounts from Call of Duty: Warzone due to cheating.

Pressure has grown on the game’s publisher to act in recent weeks following a spate of serious incidents.

One such example occurred in a competitive Warzone tournament, where a team was disqualified for cheating. The tournament carried a winning prize of £180,000.

And popular YouTuber Vikkstar announced that he would be quitting the game earlier this week, alleging that people were “blatantly hacking,” and even claimed to have caught a player gaining an unfair advantage.

Activision commented on the issue back in April of last year, claiming that all forms of cheating are “taken very seriously.”

Their recent actions takes the total figure of permanent bans up to 300,000 since the game’s release in March.

In a statement uploaded to their website, Activision explained: “Our focus is to combat both cheaters and cheat providers.

“Today we banned 60,000 accounts for confirmed cases of using cheat software in Warzone, bringing our total to date of more than 300,000 permanent bans worldwide since launch.

“We are also continuing our efforts to identify and address cheat providers at the source, who distribute unauthorised third party software for modding or hacking.

“We are committed to delivering a fair and fun experience for all players. This is a dedicated focus for our security, enforcement and technology teams.”

In the post, Activision also explained that they have improved in-game reporting mechanisms, as well as adding two-factor authentication and removing unauthorised third party software providers.

Warzone itself does not have anti-cheat software installed, unlike competitors Fortnite and Fall Guys.

Examples of cheat software include an aimbot, which locks your cursor or command button to an enemy player, and software that allows a player to see exactly where their rivals are on the map, and what weapons they are utilising.

News Now - Sport News