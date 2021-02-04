Celtic dealt blow as impressive youngster closes in on exit

Cameron Harper made his Celtic debut earlier this season.

The 19-year-old striker has been flirting with a first-team breakthrough for some time at the Scottish club.

He was on the bench in the Champions League qualifier against Ferencvaros, while he was also an unused substitute against Lille in the Europa League.

His debut finally came in January, as he played 61 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

A United States U20 international, Harper now seems to be on the verge of leaving.

The Daily Record reports that MLS club New York Red Bulls have agreed a fee with Celtic to bring Harper to America.

The American club were negotiating a deal to sign Harper on a pre-contract ahead of the summer but have now agreed a fee with Celtic.

Neil Lennon’s side wanted to keep him, but he will now be heading back to his homeland.

Celtic had been negotiating a new contract with the young striker but those talks did not bear any fruit, clearly.

This is a blow.

Celtic clearly believed that Harper could make his way into the first-team and have a real impact.

Instead, he is heading to New York, where he will hope to continue his development.

For Harper, this makes total sense, as he is returning to the US, where he is more likely to be in contention for senior international honours.

But for Celtic, they’ll be hugely frustrated.

