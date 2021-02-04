Mike Tyson continues to prove that age is just a number.

The Baddest Man on the Planet made his return to the ring last year when he took on fellow heavyweight legend Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout.

It proved to be an overwhelming success, garnering massive pay-per-view numbers.

While the purist may remain sceptical about the concept of legend fights, even they would have to concede that it was simply fantastic to see Iron Mike getting his hands dirty once again.

With the Jones Jr. bout tucked nicely into his back pocket, Tyson has set his sights on further events with former heavyweight titans.

Rumours continue to circulate over the potential of a titanic trilogy bout with age-old rival Evander Holyfield.

Reports suggest that the fight could take place in Dubai and would be worth a staggering £200 million.

Holyfield, who has confirmed his desire to take part, claimed that the fight is 'close'.

And now it seems that Tyson is not waiting for official confirmation to begin his preparations after he shared further insight into his current training sessions.

Tyson looked in incredible shape in the build-up to his fight with Jones Jr. but it is probably safe to say that he is looking in even finer fettle now.

A clip doing the rounds on Twitter has left fans in awe of Tyson's incredible hand speed.

You can see the incredible clip blow.

We can confirm that the clip has not been sped up either.

At 54, Tyson is looking just as good as he did in his pomp. He has slimmed right down and is showing the sort of speed and movement that catapulted him to the top of the boxing world.

A trilogy bout with Holyfield would be one of the biggest events of the year and we can only hope that the deal gets signed.

Tyson, who looks like he could step into the ring tomorrow, will be chomping at the bit - not actually, we hope - to have one more go at his old foe.

News Now - Sport News