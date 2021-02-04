Floyd Mayweather Jr has announced his desire to compete in three exhibition fights this year – with rapper 50 Cent a potential opponent.

Mayweather is already expected to face Logan Paul, despite the original scheduled date of February 21 being postponed, and has discussed the prospect of facing the YouTuber’s brother Jake.

Jake Paul, whose two professional boxing fights have seen him defeat fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and basketball star Nate Robinson, could take on Mayweather if he is victorious over former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

50 Cent, who had a public fallout with Mayweather back in 2012 over business issues, has also reportedly expressed interest in facing the undefeated boxer.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mayweather explained: “This year I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan, again.

“Of course the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well.

“I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I’m too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys.

“The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent it has to be winner takes all.”

Mayweather has dipped a toe into the world of celebrity boxing before, having defeated UFC star Conor McGregor via technical knockout in the 10th round of their professional fight back in 2017.

He also took on Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in a three-round exhibition bout a year later, which Mayweather won in the first round.

The 43-year-old’s last world title fight came against Andre Berto in 2015, where he regained the WBA (Super), WBC and The Ring welterweight titles via unanimous decision. He then announced his first retirement from the sport.

