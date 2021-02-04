Lars Sullivan was 'quietly released' by WWE last month.

Although the news has yet to be announced by the company, officials have confirmed the decision and the former SmackDown star has been removed from the 'Current Superstars' page on WWE.com.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has suggested that Vince McMahon was a fan of 'The Freak' and wanted to push him, but was instead left with no choice but to release him.

The report suggests that Sullivan recently 'no showed' a scheduled TV appearance and that ultimately led to his dismissal.

While it's unclear if the company will actually announce the news, Sullivan himself has now spoken out about it.

He told Fightful Select (per WrestlingInc) that he's surprised WWE hasn't commented on his release but said they handled it with 'compassion and honesty'.

Sullivan noted that he told the company he was done with wrestling after battling crippling anxiety to the point of struggling to eat during days where they were doing TV tapings.

He also took responsibility for the issues that led to his release, calling some of his actions 'idiocy', while admitting that his own selfish behaviour was to blame.

The former SmackDown star also said he was grateful for the experience with WWE and assured that he was treated well by both the WWE office and others in the locker room.

During the final months of his run, Sullivan took part in a number of shirtless interviews with Michael Cole, which baffled many fans.

Per WrestlingInc, one source noted that they saw these segments as 'sabotage, but a test he passed'.

Speaking about the interviews, Sullivan said he liked doing them and saw it as 'WWE trying to add more depth to his character'.

He also explained that he was given instructions to breathe heavy through his nose, and use the verbiage that he did.

It's certainly interesting to hear Sullivan clear up a number of things about his WWE release and final few months with the company.

It sounds like one thing is sure too - he's done with pro wrestling - at least for now.

