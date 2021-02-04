A gloating Manchester United fan has gone to significant lengths to troll Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho.

Sahil from New Delhi recently won £5k thanks to Brighton recording a shock Premier League win over Mourinho's Spurs side, who suffered a 1-0 defeat at the AMEX Stadium last Sunday thanks to a Leandro Trossard goal.

Rather than simply counting his winnings, however, Sahil decided to devote a small portion of it to paying for a page-long advert in Spurs' local newspaper - The Enfield and Tottenham Independent - specifically geared towards mocking 'The Special One'.

Clearly feeling some bad blood towards the man who once managed the club he supports, Sahil used the advert to 'thank' Mourinho for the role he played in winning the £5k jackpot while also including a spoof cut-out trophy.

Sahil declared "Here is a special trophy to say thank you - it might be the only one you win this season".

Mourinho would probably disagree considering his side are technically just ninety minutes away from silverware - they're due to face Manchester City in April's Carabao Cup final.

Spurs are also well alive in the FA Cup as they prepare to take on Everton next week and are currently the joint-favourites to win the Europa League alongside Sahil's beloved Red Devils, although they're now 14 points off the pace in the Premier League title race.

Nonetheless, you've got to respect a man willing to go to such lengths to troll someone, especially when they live in an entirely different continent, presumably at moderate expense as well - those local rag advertisements aren't cheap, you know.

So hats off to Sahil. The image of Mourinho turning through his morning paper only to discover he's the entire focus of a page-long advert, coffee spewing everywhere, certainly tickles us over at GIVEMESPORT.

Then again, we're also pretty sure the Spurs gaffer has dealt with far worse before!

