Conor McGregor has taken to social media to show off his badly swollen shin following his loss to Dustin Poirier.

Poirier purposefully targeted McGregor's legs in a bid to nullify his movement - a plan that worked to perfection.

Poirier landed no less than 18 massive kicks on McGregor's legs and eventually, the dam broke.

McGregor's leg completely buckled in the second round leaving him incredibly exposed.

Not one to look a gift horse in the mouth, Poirier pounced, flattening the Irishman with a flurry of ferocious punches.

The referee had no choice but to intervene, awarding the Fight Island bout to Poirier.

In the aftermath of the fight, McGregor didn't attempt to hide the fact that his leg was in a bit of a state.

Speaking to reporters, McGregor outlined just how much damage had been done:

"My leg is completely dead, and even though I felt like I was checking them [Poirier's leg kicks], it was just sinking into the muscle at the front of my leg.

"My leg was compromised, and I didn't adjust and that's it. Fair play to Dustin."

Now, nearly two weeks after his Abu Dhabi humbling, McGregor has shown off a pretty massive lump protruding from his shin.

Ouch - no wonder Notorious was given a six-month medical suspension.

Speaking in a separate post on Instagram, McGregor confirmed that the peroneal nerve in his leg had been compromised.

"The leg attacks where building up on me throughout the course. 18 in total thrown at me, with the final one buckling my leg fully, that was that.

"The peroneal nerve compromised. Fascinating! First time to experience it."

Now, McGregor will need to focus all his efforts on healing up and getting back into the Octagon.

A trilogy bout with Poirier is looking more and more likely with the pair hoping to finally settle the score.

Should the Irishman find a way to beat the American, the stuttering McGregor hype train might just start to click into gear once again.

