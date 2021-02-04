Rey Mysterio has confirmed that he's signed a new contract with WWE.

The Master of the 619 was locked in negotiations over a new deal in 2020 and rumours started swirling that he could be on his way out last summer.

AEW was touted as a potential destination and it's since been revealed that Mysterio was actually appearing on WWE TV when he wasn't under contract.

While his ongoing involvement in multiple storylines made it pretty obvious that the 46-year-old was going nowhere, neither he nor WWE actually confirmed a new deal had been reached.

Speaking this week, Mysterio finally explained that he has indeed signed again.

"We never made the signing of my new deal public, but there is definitely going to be more time to see Rey Mysterio in WWE," he told Sports Illustrated.

"I’m going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, 'It’s time to go.'"

It's great to finally have confirmation that Mysterio has agreed a new contract with WWE and according to WrestlingNews.co, he signed a three-year deal.

We'll be seeing a lot more of Rey and his son Dominik, it seems.

During the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Mysterio revealed that his son's career played a big part in him signing a new deal.

"I am so happy to see my son Dominik doing so well, and it means so much to me to be with him in WWE," Rey said.

When I left WWE [in 2015], I was tired, I was beat and I was going through a phase in my life where I just needed some time off. That time away recharged my batteries.

During that period, I was given time to think about what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I sat down with my wife and my kids, and we ultimately made the decision together that it was time for me to come back to WWE.

"I am thankful for that opportunity because I knew my son wanted to be part of this industry, and I wanted to reopen the door for Dominik to eventually get a foot in the business.

"WWE has treated me like I had never left, and I am so grateful and truly blessed for that. I’m under WWE’s wings once again, and they’ve seen such potential in Dominik and such a bright future for him."

We can't wait to see what SmackDown has in store for the Mysterio's as we head down The Road to WrestleMania.

News Now - Sport News