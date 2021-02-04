Real Madrid and Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois has revealed his FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, and it's safe to say it's remarkable.

The man himself showed up on popular FIFA streamer Pieface23’s channel and his chosen team has a disgustingly tasty forward quartet and boasts five ICON cards.

It’s common for most Ultimate Teams to include some questionable picks, in terms of player positions and the overall team balance, and Courtois' is another one of those, with a seriously attack-minded starting XI.

Courtois’ XI

GK: Courtois (90)

RB: Cuadrado (84)

CB: Varane (88)

CB: Blanc (91) - ICON

LB: Theo Hernandez (87)

CDM: Pogba (87)

CDM: Gullit (90) - ICON

CAM: Eusebio (93) - ICON

CAM: Pele (95) - ICON

ST: Mbappe (97)

ST: Ronaldo (94) - ICON

It’s hard to argue with an attack including Mbappe and (Brazilian) Ronaldo. Sticking Pele and Eusebio, two of the world’s best ever centre forwards in central attacking midfield should, however, raise eyebrows.

Placing these legends here reminds me of Argentinian national teams of the last decade, as they tried to cram a ridiculous array of attacking superstars into their teams, making them woefully imbalanced.

Four centre forwards and no natural attacking midfielders would make somewhat of a hole in the CAM positions. Playing Pogba at CDM in a real game would give the central defence behind him nightmares. However, with Pogba’s attributes on paper, such as pace, strength and athleticism, this could work a treat in FIFA.

Courtois has found a potentially deadly pair of attacking full-backs in Hernandez and Cuadrado. Both have extreme pace to terrorise opposition defences. Having spent most of his career as an attacking winger, Cuadrado has all the attributes to boost an already overpowered attack. Varane and Blanc in central defence is a reasonable pairing and will give some defence solidity to an unbalanced team.

Courtois will likely have caused some discord in the Madrid dressing room as he chose AC Milan star Theo Hernandez at left-back instead of his current teammate Ferland Mendy. He qualified this by claiming it was due to Hernandez’ superior pace.

Perhaps the biggest shock in the team is that Courtois didn’t use his own 99-rated pro player card, instead going with a 90-rated Team of the Week iteration instead. EA gifts 99-rated pro player cards to real football stars who love to play FIFA. According to Courtois, however, “the 99 card is s**t, instead of making it better they put 99 but make it 59.”

There were also some shocking omissions made when you take a look at the other player cards Courtois has, but each to their own when it comes to FIFA.

Courtois’ starting line-up costs around 40 million coins on PlayStation or 31 million on Xbox. He’s not short in reserve either, as he is sitting on another six million coins.

The controversial Real Madrid star has built a team that wouldn’t struggle for goals. As is the case with many of these teams, the questions posed should centre on the balance of the team, with it looking very top heavy.

