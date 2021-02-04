Floyd Mayweather's plans for 2021 are going to raise a lot of eyebrows in the boxing community.

His now-postponed exhibition bout with Logan Paul was met with plenty of derision but recent comments on Instagram might anger the purists even more.

Mayweather, who championed the idea of big celebrity boxing matches when he fought UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017, has a glut of bizarre fights lined up for the coming year.

"This year I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again," he said.

"Of course the one with Logan Paul and I, and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well.

"I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I'm too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then.

"I don't care about weight class with any of these guys.

"The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent it has to be 'Winner Take All'."

In other words, by the time 2022 rolls around, Mayweather hopes to have fought both Paul brothers (YouTubers) and 50 Cent (a 45-year-old rapper).

It is probably safe to say that Mayweather will go largely unchallenged by that merry group of clowns and that his motivation for seeking out such fights can only be financial.

That is a sentiment that former heavyweight world champion, Mike Tyson, agrees with, after he branded Floyd an 'enterprise boxer' on his Hotboxin' Podcast.

"This is the time where I see more fighters, even like Floyd, I have to give him this, they’re more enterprise-oriented than we were when we were fighting," Tyson said.

"There’s so much enterprise and they have a connection. We had connections, but we were playing the game we’re playing."

There is no questioning the fact that Mayweather knows how to make money, but at what expense?

What sort of damage is he doing to the sport of boxing as he gallivants around the world fighting inexperienced celebs and loud-mouths?

Who knows what sort of precedent he could set if all of the above-mentioned fights happen.

Enterprise is all well and good, but it is it killing boxing? Only time will tell.

News Now - Sport News