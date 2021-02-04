Pundit drools over "outstanding" Leeds star amid superb form

Patrick Bamford has been in excellent form this season.

The Leeds United striker has made the step up to life in the Premier League and has taken to it like a duck to water.

The former Chelsea forward has made 21 appearances in the top-flight and has scored 11 goals, while also registering six assists.

In the last two games, against Leicester City and Everton, Bamford has scored once and laid on three assists.

And he has now been hailed by the former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, who scored 73 goals in 322 outings in the top-flight.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor admits he has been surprised by Bamford’s form and has hailed his performances.

He said: “What’s surprised me is how good his finishing is.

“He’s never going to get that ball and dribble past players but what he does have is a great finish on him.

“He showed with his goal at the weekend how clinical he can be. His link-up play as well. Yes, I’ve been surprised but credit to him.

“It was probably his last chance in the Premier League to do it and he’s done it. He’s been outstanding.

“I’m sure if Tammy Abraham doesn’t start scoring and getting game time Bamford will be picked before him [in the England squad].”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Agbonlahor won’t be alone here.

Bamford is scoring at a rate of a goal every 0.52 games. In the Championship, last season, he scored at a rate of a goal every 0.35 games.

Few will have expected him to move into the top-flight and become more prolific.

But he has done exactly that and is playing a key role in their rise up the league table.

Leeds are currently 11th in the table, 15 points clear of the relegation zone, and Bamford’s goals have been central to that.

